Australian police search public broadcaster.

Sydney, Wednesday

Police have raided the Sydney headquarters of the Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC), in a second day of searches targeting journalists.

Officers arrived at the public broadcaster with search warrants naming two reporters and the news director. The ABC has protested over the raid. The police action is related to articles about alleged misconduct by Australian forces in Afghanistan.

Police search

On Tuesday police searched the home of a News Corp journalist, sparking alarm. The leading journalists’ union said the two raids represented a “disturbing pattern of assaults on Australian press freedom”. Other unions and human rights groups also condemned the actions.

According to ABC, Wednesday’s search is about 2017 investigative series known as The Afghan Files which “revealed allegations of unlawful killings and misconduct by Australian special forces in Afghanistan”. -BBC