August 24 census to cost taxpayers Sh18b, says KNBS

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) has released a programme for this year’s census. The exercise is scheduled for August 24 night through to August 31 and is expected to cost the taxpayer Sh18.5 billion.

This is an increase of Sh10 billion from the 2009 census in which the State spent Sh8.4 billion.

The 2009 population and housing census involved 111,696 enumerators, 22,323 supervisors, 5,788 senior supervisors, and 100,000 village elders. However, according to KNBS, this year’s census recruitment scheduled for between June 11 and June 24 will hire over 164,000 Kenyans.

Workers hired

“KNBS will engage 135,000 enumerators, 27,000 content supervisors and 2,700 Information and Technology supervisors on a short term basis,” a memo by KNBS and signed by director general Zachary Mwangi read in part.

“The shortlisting and interviewing is expected to run from June 28 to July 18,” it added. Also to be hired, are village elders, security personnel and coordinators to assist in making the exercise flawless.

KNBS said the advertisements for the census jobs will be published in all media outlets within the next two weeks.

This assurance comes after some Kenyans fell prey to conmen purportedly advertising census jobs in various social media platforms.

The 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census will be the 8th in Kenya’s history. Others were conducted in 1948, 1962, 1969, 1979, 1989, 1999 and 2009.

Statistics generated from the exercise will help with the government in planning, budgeting and programming for important services, future policy formulation as well as resource allocation across counties and the National government.

During the seven days of data collection, citizens will be expected to truthfully answer questions on population characteristics such as age, sex, marital status, births, and deaths as well as migration.

Mobile devices

Meanwhile, KNBS assistant manager Godfrey Otieno has said census will be paperless, adding that enumerators will use mobile devices which have been installed with data, collection applications to transmit the data to a central server.

Otieno, who made the remarks at Huduma Centre while inaugurating the Kisumu county Census Committee on Sunday said apart from the committee, there shall be sub-county census committee to be chaired by respective commissioners and their deputies.