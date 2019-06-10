AU mission vows to continue with stabilization efforts in Somalia

The African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) on Sunday vowed to continue with stabilization and early recovery efforts in Somalia to help provide quick impact projects and basic infrastructure in various communities.

Francisco Madeira, special representative of the chairperson of the African Union Commission for Somalia and head of AMISOM, said AMISOM undertook 47 quick impact projects in 2018 in the Horn of Africa nation.

“They included rehabilitating existing community infrastructure such as schools, water points, access roads, and health centers. We also created opportunities for self-employment among youth, women and child-headed households,” Madeira said in Mogadishu after holding talks with speaker of the Somali parliament Mohamed Mursal Abdirahman.

According to the statement from the AU mission, Madeira and Abdirahman also discussed issues including AMISOM and Somali National Army (SNA) joint operations. (Xinhua)