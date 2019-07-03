Apologise over attack on Raila, family tells Ruto

The family of the late doyen of multiparty politics, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, wants Deputy President William Ruto to apologise over his attack on former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Led by Jaramogi’s eldest son Oburu Oginga, the family wants Ruto to offer Raila an unequivocal apology. Ruto, a fierce critic of Raila, on Monday referred to the ODM leader as “the lord of poverty” while presiding over a fundraising ceremony in Nyamira county.

“You were against Eurobond because you said it is corrupt, you were against us building the railway because you said it is corrupt. It is because you are the lord of poverty. You want this country to be poor so that people can continue to support you,” said Ruto.

Oburu defended Raila against the utterances by Ruto, who he claimed was to blame for the problems facing Kenyans. “If you refer to Raila as the lord of poverty and yet you are the one who is being accused of being corrupt then you are misleading Kenyans. Raila’s record is clean unlike yours which is questionable,” said Oburu (pictured).

The East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) legislator dismissed sentiments by the DP that Raila was against him building a political base for himself.

“If you say that Raila wants people to be poor so that they can support him politically then you are wrong. How many rich people in this country and the whole world support him because of his political ideologies?” Oburu asked.

His younger sister, Ruth Odinga accused the DP of being jealous of Raila due to his close association with president Uhuru Kenyatta.

“It is in the public domain that the DP is a jealous man because he sees the president and my brother relating well, so he is worried,” she claimed. Separately, ODM MPs in Kisumu county have also condemned the remarks made by Ruto against their party leader.