AP officer turns gun on self over female ‘friend’

Zadock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Police are investigating circumstances under which an Administration Police officer attached to Umoja II camp in Nairobi committed suicide yesterday.

Constable Jonah Kimani shot himself inside his house with his official AK47 rifle which he had picked for patrol duties.

After picking the firearm, the officer went back to his house, changed into civilian clothes before turning the weapon on himself. He left a suicide note where he attributed his tragic action to frustration by a female friend, whose phone number he included in the note.

He directed that all his benefits be given to his seven-month-old daughter and apologised to his grandfather, who he said played a key role in bringing him up.

He said he regretted his decision, but added it was “the right thing to do”.

The officer also wrote down his phone password and the PIN of his mobile money account. According to his call records, the last person the officer called was the woman he attributed to his woes.

Kamukunji sub-county police commander Adamson Bungei, who visited the scene, said the deceased had not complained or reported to his seniors having personal issues.

He decried increased cases of officer’s deaths.

“Preliminary investigations point to suicide. There is a better way of solving issues and we urge officers to speak out,” said Bungei.

The incident comes just two days after a female officer attached to Parliament Police Station was found murdered inside her Umoja estate house allegedly by her lover.

Parted ways

Constable Hellen Kwamboka’s boyfriend on Saturday surrendered himself to the Buruburu Police Station, where is being held.

The suspect claimed he had nothing to do with the Friday killing, saying he had parted ways with the deceased several months ago. Detectives, however, said they were pursuing another man who was seen at Kwamboka’a residence last Thursday.

The man at large had allegedly called Kwamboka’s parents just to inform them that they were no longer in a relationship.

Buruburu DCI boss Adan Guyo yesterday said they were yet to establish the motive of the murder.

Police suspect that Kwamboka was first strangled before she was hacked. No weapon was recovered from the scene.

Deep cut

Officers on duty with Kwamboka suspected something was amiss when she did not pick up her phone or report for duty. They went to her house only to find her dead. She had a deep cut on her head and there were blood stains all over the house.

There have been increased cases of murders and suicide among officers in the last two years. In January, a jilted AP officer shot his 17-year-old lover in the legs before shooting himself dead in Naivasha.

Constable Gideon Imanman 23, from Turkana county, had only served in the Police Service for one year. The minor survived.

The 23-year-old officer fired at the teenager 19 times in an M-Pesa shop where she was working, hitting her three times.