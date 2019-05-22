Anti-corruption war exposes cash cow parastatals

Murimi Mutiga and Seth Onyango @PeopleDailyKe

The war on corruption has exposed the soft underbelly of key parastatals which over time have been considered cash cows.

From the Kenya Revenue Authority to the Kenya Ports Authority(KPA), Kenya Pipeline Company(KPC), Kenya Power Lighting (KPL) and the Communications Authority of Kenya(CA), investigators have unearthed intricate schemes through which rogue employees have been siphoning millions of taxpayer’s money.

Because of the nature of their business, the State agencies have often attracted powerful forces competing for lucrative tenders besides controlling who gets appointed to head the entities.

KRA, KPA and CA have become the latest casualties of the corruption purge, with scores of Customs officials hauled to court last week to answer tax theft charges.

At KPA, senior managers, including managing director Dan Manduku, have recorded statements with the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission officials over a Sh40 billion tender.

Senior officials of the CA were also rounded up last week over tender irregularities.Ironically, the easy access to cash is the cause of the anxiety for top managers. A former head of Kenya Institute for Public Policy Research and Analysis (Kippra) John Omiti says corruption in the public sector is rampant at KRA, KPA, National Hospital Insurance Fund (NHIF) and National Social Security Fund (NSSF) because of easy access to money.

Other corporations prone to corruption are those with a regulatory role, such as CA and Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs), he added. “They are charged with enforcing standards and they are mostly affected by rent seeking behaviour,” he said.

Whereas the biggest casualties of the graft purge in State corporations have been top managers, junior and mid level staff are also emerging as big beneficiaries of corruption.

Over the years, getting a job in these parastatals and State departments has been regarded as a ticket to easy wealth.

At the port, KRA Customs department, police, Clearing and Forwarding agents, shippers and transporters are famous for their deep pockets.

On Monday, for instance, KPA bosses were accused of attempting to bribe EACC detectives probing the Sh40 billion tender for the construction of an oil terminal that was inflated. An employee allegedly connected to top KPA officials had attempted to give Sh1 billion bribe to the detectives to influence the outcome of the probe.

Dock Workers Union secretary general Simon Sang says KPA is one of the best employers among State corporations because of job security, better salaries and allowances, a good pension scheme and medical cover, among others.

In December last year, a junior NHIF employee stunned Kenyans when it emerged he had bought eight houses worth Sh160 million between 2013 and 2017.

Posh cars

Fredrick Sagwe, also reportedly owned several posh cars and carpet-cleaning businesses in Nairobi valued at Sh50 million on top of splurging Sh25 million at his wedding. Surprisingly, Sagwe earned Sh50,000 before it was adjusted to Sh150,000.

People Daily learned that it is common in the Public Service for employees to bribe for a transfer to a “lucrative” department while officials transferred from such departments descended into depression.

Nyatike MP Tom Odege, who is also the secretary of the Civil Servants Union, says corruption is rife in the public service and State corporations because it is a deeply rooted vice in society.

Cash in bags

“The arrests will not end but there is need to identity the root cause because some of those arrested are mere representatives of their seniors who enjoy immunity,” Odege said.

Central Organisation of Trade Union boss Francis Atwoli says it is the allure of easy money that entices many to do anything to get a job in some of the corporations.

“People carry money in plastic bags to secure these jobs and that is why when they get them, they work hard to recoup it,” said Atwoli.

At the heart of corruption in the corporations is a flawed procurement process that makes it easy for public servants to amass wealth.

In 2016, for example, Kenyans were dismayed to learn that KAA was paying a bus company Sh11 million per month to shuttle passengers within the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).

In total, KAA was coughing some Sh130 million to pay five ramp passenger buses a year. Gerishon Ikiara, a former Transport Permanent Secretary in the Kibaki administration, says corruption is rife in the public sector because people are willing to pay bribes to secure lucrative tenders.

Ikiara wants the government to seal loopholes in the Ifmis payment system. “The system that was created by local and foreign experts did not envision what to do with human nature,” he said.

Corruption allegations have also rocked CA for many years and at least 10 senior officials have been arrested over graft, the latest being last week when six senior officers were arrested over procurement irregularities.

There were allegations of procurement irregularities involving the Assistant Director Procurement, Joyce Osinde during evaluation of the tender for renovation of the CA’s show stand.

Those arrested included Stanley Kibe, Leo Kibet Boruett, Vincent Ngundi, Jane Jeptanui Rotich, and Philip Kiplangat who were all tender committee members.

EACC identified the other suspects as Mutua Muthusi (former Director, Consumer and Public Affairs), Peris Nkonge (Tender Committee Member) and John Omo (CA Secretary and Secretary General of the African Telecommunications Union).

Last year, the board suspended CA director-general Francis Wangusi and sent him on compulsory leave only for the High Court to lift the suspension.

In an exclusive report last year, People Daily exposed about 40 senior managers at KPA who had awarded themselves hefty allowances amounting to Sh650,000 per month each, in a salary harmonisation scheme.