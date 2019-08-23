NEWSWORLD

Angola hosts summit to reach Rwanda-Uganda peace agreement

People Daily August 23, 2019
Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (L) and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame pose for a photo after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which ceases the hostilities between the two central African states in Luanda, Angola, Aug. 21, 2019. (Xinhua/Francisco Miudo)

LUANDA,

Angola is hosting a quadripartite summit with the aim of reaching an agreement to put an end to the political tension between Rwanda and Uganda, two neighboring countries of the Great Lakes Region.

The summit is being attended by Angolan Head of State Joao Lourenco, and his counterparts Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, Paul Kagame of Rwanda and Felix Tshisekedi of Democratic Republic of Congo.

The president of Congo, Denis Sassou Nguesso, is also attending the summit as special guest.

The summit follows a previous encounter held in Luanda on July 12.

The African Union Peace and Security Council on Monday said it expects to adopt the results of the summit that Angola hosts, in which Uganda and Rwanda are expected to sign instruments of understanding to sort out their political crisis.

Relations between Rwanda and Uganda have turned hostile in recent months. The two countries have been making mutual allegations of espionage, political assassinations and meddling. (Xinhua)

