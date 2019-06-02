Alarm over increase in teenage pregnancies

Douglas Dindi

Education stakeholders in Kakamega have raised the red flag over increase in teenage pregnancies in the county, lock many girls out of opportunities in life.

The concern follows report that at least 672 girls in primary and another 924 in secondary schools in the county were found to be expectant earlier this year.

County Chief Education Officer David Kasembeli regretted that the number could be higher. Speaking during a children welfare meeting last Thursday, Kasembeli said national examinations candidates are not spared either, with some sitting their exams in hospitals.

“The teenagers are usually impregnated during school holidays or outside school hours,” he said.

Children officers and representatives of Catholic Relief Services, the World Vision and Anglican Development Services called for protection of the girl-child.