Alai, warden detained for two weeks

Blogger Robert Alai and a prison officer based in Mandera will remain in police custody for 14 days to enable detectives complete investigations.

Alai and Patrick Robert Safari were presented before Senior resident magistrate Tobiko Sinkiyan yesterday afternoon.

The two were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly being sympathisers of Somalia-based al Shabaab terror group.

According to the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) officers who arrested the accused, the two posted online photos of law enforcement agents who were killed in the June 15 terror attack in Wajir.

Yesterday, police told the magistrate that the photos posted on Twitter by the blogger were taken by al Shabaab at the scene of the attack and sent to the two accused.

Police said they want to establish their links with terrorists and asked the court to grant them 30 more days to enable them complete their investigations.

Meanwhile, an Administration Police Inspector who was being sought in connection with the sharing of photos of the deceased surrendered to the detectives yesterday and is expected to be arraigned today.