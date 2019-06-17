Agency fails to recover Sh125m

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Efforts by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) to have the Sh125.6 million it spent on the purchase of vehicles and refurbishment of buildings reinstated failed after MPs rejected the request.

The MPs instead ignored the plea and passed the Supplementary (No. 2) Appropriations Bill that authorises the government to withdraw funds from the Consolidated Fund. The bill has been forwarded to President Uhuru Kenyatta for assent.

National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale told MPs he had declined to approve the amendments that would have allowed the commission to get back the money.

Obtain orders

“SRC sent me amendments but I told them to come to the House and do it themselves,” he said.

Duale’s sentiments came after it emerged that SRC wrote to the National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich asking him to plead with the House to have the money returned.

Last week, lawmakers agreed with the proposals by the Budget and Appropriation Committee to slash SRC’s budget.

The committee’s chairperson Kimani Ichung’wa has denied claims that they are punishing SRC, which obtained interim orders stopping the Parliamentary Service Commission from paying MPs’ house allowances of Sh250, 000 each until the case is heard on June 12.