Afundi: Mumias ready for AK Track and Field weekend meet

Ericson Kiprono @PeopleSport11

The second round of Athletics Kenya (AK) Track and Field meet will head to Mumias this weekend. AK Western region chairman Francis Afundi says the meeting will kick of the journey towards the 12th All Africa Games slated between August 23 and September 3 in Casablanca, Morocco and the World Championships in Doha, Qatar thereafter.

“We have spent the entire week working on the track. I am assuring the participants that they will have good competition in Mumias this Friday,” said Afundi.

Initially, the event had been scheduled for Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega but the incomplete track forced the change of venue.

The Mumias meet is expected to attract participants from the rich high altitude regions of Mt Elgon, Kapsabet, Nandi Hills and Kaptagat as well as Kericho and Keringet in the South Rift region.

Afundi told People Sport that preparations for the two-day event are complete with the men’s 10,000m set to be the first race, starting at 9am.

“The fans here are waiting to witness a rare spectacle when their sons and daughters from Western Kenya meet their match from other regions. The sprinters will have great opportunities to attain their personal bests,” added the official, who extended invitations to neighbouring nation, Uganda.

Early this year, AK made changes to the 2018/19 season calendar to align with the 12th All Africa Games, which was moved to August and September from the traditional month of October.

With the trials for the games being slated from June 20-22 at Kasarani Stadium, the fourth AK Track and Field build-up competition earmarked for the same dates in Eldoret had to be scrapped off, leaving only three meets.

The third and the final meet is set to be held in Narok from June 7-8. As a result, AK will compel top athletes to honour weekend meetings if they intend to be considered for trials for the major international championships.