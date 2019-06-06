Activist pushes for mining firm closure over tax evasion

In an affidavit to Haji and Kinoti, man also accuses Coast company of endangering children’s lives

An activist is pushing for the closure of a Mombasa-based mining company over alleged tax evasion and environment pollution.

In a sworn affidavit seen by People Daily, human rights activist Allan Muriuki Gikundi accuses the family-owned Coast Calcium Ltd of unchecked massive carbon emission and releasing effluent into the sea.

The affidavit, dated April 26, is addressed to the Director of Public Prosecutions Noordin Haji and Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti and copied to the Environment ministry and the Kenya Revenue Authority.

Gikundi accuses the company of endangering the lives of children in a neighbouring school in Likoni through massive carbon dioxide emissions. He also seeks protection from intimidation by the firm owners, who he accuses of bribing local authorities to turn a blind eye to its wrongdoings.

“The owners are very influential people in the area, who are capable of causing potential harm to our client for whistle-blowing,” King’oo and Co Advcates says on behalf of Gikundi.

Protest letter

Company managing director Abdullatif Ahmed Issak declined to comment on the matter, though he confirmed that he was aware of the protest letter to the DPP.

“There is nothing I can say for now, but let the government process take its course,” he said before hanging up.

An attempt by a journalist from a local TV station to access the company was thwarted after private guards and police officers blocked them at a barrier three kilometres from the offices.

The affidavit comes amid a fallout among workers at the company, with employee accusing the mangers high-handedness. There also claims of infighting among directors, pitting those from the family against “outsiders”.