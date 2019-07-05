Accused freed despite pleading guilty

A man has been set free by a Kapenguria court despite pleading guilty to a charge of maliciously damaging his wife’s property whom he caught red-handed with a man on their matrimonial bed.

Joseph Rionosia admitted before, Resident Magistrate Godfrey Okwengu, to willfully and unlawfully destroying assorted household items worth Sh60,000 belonging to his wife, Josephine Moroto on June 28 at Ptokou Village in Pokot Central sub-county.

Rionosia found his wife with a man in his bedroom who, however, fled before he could identify him. He ordered then his wife out before turning his fury on household property.

His wife then sued seeking compensation.

The accused pleaded guilty to both charges saying he was carried away by his emotions but told the court that despite his fit of anger, he did not harm anyone with the panga he had in his hand.

Okwengu noted that the accused had done less harm, considering the circumstance and freed him under section 35(1) of the Penal Code.