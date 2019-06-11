Accident survivors set to have limbs, hopes restored

Charles Ng’ang’a from Kamae village in Murang’a lived to tell his narrow escape from a gruesome road accident on May 7.

Ng’ang’a and his two friends were on a speeding motorbike when they were hit by a lorry on Kamae-Maragua road.

Two of the four occupants of the motorbike died instantly, including the rider. Ng’ang’a has been admitted to Thika Level Five Hospital since then.

At the hospital, James Waithaka, another motorcycle accident survivor, has a tale of how a speeding lorry almost killed him, coincidentally, on the same road. He has been in hospital for over a month.

Foot expenditure

The duo are among more than 50 road accident victims admitted at Thika and Kiambu Level Five hospitals, who will benefit from a free orthopaedic camp organised by Kiambu county in partnership with Mt Kenya University, Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology and Kenyatta University doctors.

David Ndegwa, a consultant surgeon at the county, said all the patients involved in road accidents, especially motorbike crashes, spend two and three months in hospital.

He said most of them are either put on plasters while others are put on traction, which causes complications as bones heal in a deformed manner unlike after operations.

Operations, however, require implants but many patients cannot afford them, hence congestion in county hospitals. “The patients cannot afford the price of the items some of which cost between Sh30,000 and Sh50,000,” he said.

Take up cover

To reduce the congestion, Kiambu county has moved in to foot the medical expenditures of 55 most critical cases by paying the cost of the required implants and operations.

Speaking while launching the camp yesterday, Governor Ferdinand Waititu said the county has forthwith prequalified suppliers of the implants, which will now be accessible at Level Five hospitals.

The governor said Sh6 million, earlier meant for purchase of drugs, will be channeled to the camp. He also urged residents to take up NHIF cover. The camp will see 10 patients operated daily for a week.

“When operated on , the hospital stay is less. Lack of NHIF cards by many motorbike riders can be blamed for the congestion since the card can foot the implants bill,” said Ndegwa.

“We want all our patients accessing medication in our hospitals to register with NHIF. They will from now be operated on and discharged without staying for too long in hospital,” he said.

He further revealed plans by the county to open a private wing at the upper floor of Thika’s reproductive health unit.

“We want to use money paid by patients at the private wing to sustain our hospital’s operations as well as helping the poor, who seek services in our hospital,” he said.t