About 120 companies under probe in power bill scandal

Zadock Angira @PeopleDailyKe

Director of Criminal Investigations has summoned 119 company directors and individuals for grilling over post-paid power bills fraud at the Kenya Power.

The DCI listed 204-meter numbers believed to have been tampered with, leading to a loss of millions of shillings due to non-payment of post-paid power bills.

“The funds were lost as a result of a conspiracy between some Kenya Power staff, brokers and some customers where more than 5,000 individuals benefited,” the letter signed by the Head of Investigations Bureau John Kariuki read.

Some of the companies under investigations are Sasini Coffee House, Nairobi Women’s Hospital, Dandora Catholic, Safaricom Investments Co-op Society, Kenya National Mills, DM Concrete and Uthiru Water Project. Others are Eldoret Polytechnic, Moi University, Sawagongo Secondary School, Uchumi supermarkets, Hotel Comfy and Lodge and Fransisca Sisters of St Anna.

Last March, DCI launched investigations into an Sh1 billion fraud involving five Kenya Power IT staff. Some of them were said to have infiltrated the billing system to embezzle money through the pre-paid token generation and the post-paid bill, which the tech-savvy employees are said to have manipulated to divert the company’s revenue into own pockets.

Detectives revealed that the staff had connived to generate extra tokens or create loopholes that facilitated the sale of genuine tokens in the black market.