Ethiopia turmoil poses threat to Kenya, region

Ken Bosire and Agencies @PeopleDailyKe

The killing of Ethiopian Army chief and Ahmara region president by a suspected “hit squad” in an attempted coup on Saturday is sign of the internal turmoil that has dogged the country in the past one year.

The deepening crisis in Ethiopia, an anchor State in troubled Horn of Africa, could expose Kenya and the region not just to general instability, but could spark a refugee crisis of huge proportions as the country approaches the 2022 election.

Not much global attention has been focused on the inter-communal fighting which has rendered an estimated 1.9 million people as internally displaced persons — the highest in the world.

Exploit situation

Spokeswoman Billene Seyoum, who was quoted by BBC, told journalists a “hit squad” led by Amhara’s security chief Asaminew Tsige burst into a meeting in the State offices of Amhara’s capital, Bahir Dar, on Saturday and shot regional government President Ambachew Mekonnen and his adviser Ezez Wassie.

The men were “gravely injured in the attack and later died of their wounds,” she said.

“Several hours later, in what seemed like a coordinated attack, the chief of the staff of the national security forces Seare Mekonnen was killed in his home by his bodyguard in Addis Ababa.”

Also shot dead was a retired general who had been visiting him, Billene added. The bodyguard has been arrested while Asaminew is still on the loose, sources said.

According to the Horn of Africa International Crisis Group project director Murithi Mutiga, the deepening crisis in Ethiopia is worrying because of its strategic importance as anchor State in the region.

“It is neighbouring Djibouti’s economic lifeline, guarantor of security in fragile Somalia and South Sudan Peace Process and any escalating turmoil in that country not only poses general instability in the region, but could also spark a refugees crisis and flow of small arms to Kenya with which it shares a border and co-ethnic groups,” he told People Daily on the phone last evening.

Mutiga said the turmoil, which has largely been unnoticed by the international community, is a counter reaction to Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s reforms which are threatening to uproot decades of authoritarianism in his country and could act as a motivation for others in the region.

“Already, Sudan is in crisis after the ouster of President Mohammed al Bashir and this can escalate to other restless nations,” he said.

He added: “The situation is delicate because the two Sudans — South Sudan, which is caught up in power struggles between President Salava Kiir and his former deputy Riek Machar and Sudan— are unstable and more regional countries could be exposed.”

Other analysts also see the link of the unrest to the Abiy reforms and warn:”It is now critical that actors do not worsen the instability by reacting violently or trying to exploit this situation for political ends,” said ICG analyst William Davison.