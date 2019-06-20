Trump formally launches 2020 re-election bid.

Florida, Wednesday

President Donald Trump on Tuesday night formally launched his re-election campaign, urging supporters to “keep this team in place” for four more years.

The Republican president made his case before thousands of supporters at a rally in Florida, calling the state “my second home”.

Trump used the announcement to lash out at Democrats, accusing them of trying to “rip your country apart”.Early polls place Trump behind some potential Democratic challengers.

He entered the stage with his wife Melania, who said she was “excited” to be first lady for six more years. Senior figures from the White House, including Vice President Mike Pence and outgoing press secretary Sarah Sanders, also spoke at the rally.

“Tonight I stand before you to officially launch my campaign for a second term as president of the US,” Trump told supporters. “I promise you I will never ever let you down.” Florida is a key battleground state and one that Trump narrowly won in 2016.

Illegal aliens

“We are going to keep America great again,” the president told the Orlando, in a reworking of his familiar slogan.

Some supporters had been waiting since the early hours of Monday morning to see the president.

A counter-demonstration against his appearance was also held nearby. During his roughly 80-minute speech, Trump reiterated key themes of his winning 2016 campaign.

He pledged to continue a crackdown against illegal immigration, one day after tweeting that US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would soon begin removing “millions of illegal aliens” from the country. -AGENCIES