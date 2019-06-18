NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

People Daily June 18, 2019
MPs Anthony Oluoch and Caleb Amisi. Photo/SAMUEL KARIUKI

Mercy Mwai and Bernice Mbugua @PeopleDailyKe

Two Members of the National Assembly have urged the Parliamentary Committee on Finance to reject a proposal by Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich requiring boda boda operators to have insurance covers.

Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch and  his Saboti counterpart Caleb Amisi want the committee chaired by Joseph Limo to reject the proposal and urged Parliament to amend the Reinsurance Act.

Proposal passed

They claimed if the proposals is passed, it will hurt the low income earners who comprise the majority of the  boda boda and tuk tuk riders. They also warned  insurance companies may also take advantage of the riders to exploit them.

“I implore upon my colleagues to unanimously reject this proposal,” said Amisi when he addressed a news conference in Parliament Buildings yesterday.

Meanwhile,  the High Court yesterday certified as urgent a suit filed by Nairobi Governor Mike  Sonko and six others  challenging  the government’s  proposal.

The  governor filed suit alongside Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Eala MP Simon Mbugua and politicians Kalembe Ndile, Reuben Ndolo, Stanley Livondo and Kevin Mubadi.

Justice James Makau directed them to file and serve the application to  Rotich and the Attorney General who they have named as respondents to appear in court on Monday for directions. The case will be mentioned on Monday.

