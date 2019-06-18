Mercy Mwai and Bernice Mbugua @PeopleDailyKe

Two Members of the National Assembly have urged the Parliamentary Committee on Finance to reject a proposal by Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich requiring boda boda operators to have insurance covers.

Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch and his Saboti counterpart Caleb Amisi want the committee chaired by Joseph Limo to reject the proposal and urged Parliament to amend the Reinsurance Act.

Proposal passed

They claimed if the proposals is passed, it will hurt the low income earners who comprise the majority of the boda boda and tuk tuk riders. They also warned insurance companies may also take advantage of the riders to exploit them.

“I implore upon my colleagues to unanimously reject this proposal,” said Amisi when he addressed a news conference in Parliament Buildings yesterday.

Meanwhile, the High Court yesterday certified as urgent a suit filed by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko and six others challenging the government’s proposal.

The governor filed suit alongside Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Eala MP Simon Mbugua and politicians Kalembe Ndile, Reuben Ndolo, Stanley Livondo and Kevin Mubadi.

Justice James Makau directed them to file and serve the application to Rotich and the Attorney General who they have named as respondents to appear in court on Monday for directions. The case will be mentioned on Monday.