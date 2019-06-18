Dumpsite ‘exposes’ children to respiratory ailments

Jasmine Atieno @PeopleDailyKe

Hundreds of children at Mwakirunge area in Mombasa are at risk of contracting respiratory diseases due to hazardous emissions from the Mwakirunge dumpsite.

The area is characterised by flies, smoke and foul smell. For children in the area, the relocation of the Kibarani dumpsite did little to offer them a safe environment.

They are among hundreds of others who turned up for the Day of the African Child celebrations at Tononoka grounds in Mombasa.

Supply drugs

The children said they have nothing to smile about since “their rights were being violated”. Mishi Omar, 17, from Marimani Primary School in Mwakirunge area said relocation of the dumpsite from Kibarani to the area has caused more harm than good to children and the community in the area.

Omar claimed children from the villages surrounding the dumpsite suffer from endless infections.

She said some teenagers have dropped out of school to collect scrap metal and plastic waste for sale while others are being used to supply drugs at the site. She urged the government to relocate the site or fence it off to keep minors away.

Diseases

The children handed over a memorandum to Changamwe MP Omar Mwinyi on issues they want addressed.

These include insecurity in Kisauni, Mwakirunge and Bamburi and natural calamities such as floods in Utange, Mwakirunge, and Mishomoroni areas.

They also raised concern on the outbreak of diseases such as Chikungunya and cholera in Mwakirunge, drug and substance abuse, lack of parental care and sexual exploitation.

Mombasa county commissioner Evans Achoki, who officially flagged off the procession at Treasury square on Thursday, said children’s rights must be protected, saying the government has given priority to children.