Nandi politicians want elders to cleanse county leadership

Nandi politicians have asked elders to carry out a cleansing ceremony for the county administration following “a string of misfortunes”.

The leaders said at least seven senior county officials have committed suicide under unclear circumstances in the last two years.

Led by area Senator Samson Cherargei, the leaders expressed concern over the surge of suicide cases and scandals worth millions of shillings that have rocked embattled Governor Stephen Sang’s administration. Cherargei claimed the county has been hit by a myriad of misfortunes since Sang took over leadership.

The leaders, who spoke in Kapsabet town, include MPs Cornell Serem (Aldai) Julius Melly (Tinderet), Vincent Tuwei (Mosop), Alfred Keter (Nandi Hills) and Wilson Kogo (Chesumei).

Tuwei said Sang, who was arrested on Monday and spent the night in police custody over uprooting of tea bushes at a multinational tea company, should be cleansed before resuming office. “Our county has become a bad role model since Sang took over leadership two years ago,” said Serem.