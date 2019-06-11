Uhuru, Raila had pact on interim regime, says Ndii

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Renowned economist and former National Super Alliance (Nasa) strategist David Ndii has sensationally claimed that President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to form a transitional government.

Ndii equally claimed that Raila was short-changed in the MoU he allegedly signed with Uhuru ahead of the handshake, that would have seen the two jointly lead the government.

According to the economist, the original MoU between the two leaders, which he says he was party to, would have seen them jointly form a transitional government of national unity until 2022.

However, ODM chairman John Mbadi denied knowledge of, and existence of any MoU between the President and Raila.

Address injustices

“I am not aware of any MoU between Uhuru and Raila. Maybe Ndii is privy to some information that most of us are not aware of. But the whole thing was secretly sealed between the two leaders and most of us, including myself, only learnt of it few days to the handshake,” Mbadi said by telephone.

Also disowning the said MoU were the National Assembly Leader of Majority Aden Duale and Minority Chief Whip Junet Mohamed who laughed off the claims as “dreams”.

“David Ndii’s assertions are pure incitement and should be treated with the contempt they deserve. As far as we are concerned, there has been a democratically elected government in place and at no time, has there been any thought of forming a transition government,” said Duale.

Junet challenged Ndii to show Kenyans the so-called original MoU if he wants to be believed.

But Ndii, who served as the Nasa chief strategist ahead of 2017 polls, also revealed that the said MoU had a clear road map on how to address the electoral injustices and return the country to the path of stability by ensuring that future elections would not split the country.

Speaking at a KTN talk show on Sunday night, Ndii said the pact, which he was privy to, had envisaged a transitional government that would see the President and Raila midwife the transition before exiting the political scene in 2022, only remaining to play referee roles.

If by any chance the two leaders had signed an MoU, it would be the third time Raila has entered into such a deal.

The most famous of these pacts was signed in 2002 between then Narc presidential candidate Mwai Kibaki and Raila. But Kibaki promptly trashed it upon ascending to power. Kibaki had allegedly agreed to create the position of prime minister for Raila once they formed the government.

Create structures

And in 2012, it was former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi’s turn to cry foul over a trashed MoU that was purportedly reached between him, Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto.

At the time, Mudavadi claimed that the latter two had gone back on their word to back him for the Presidency.

Uhuru was to later claim he had been misled by the “devil” into entering the agreement.

Interestingly, Mudavadi himself later reportedly walked out on a separate MoU with Raphael Tuju and Peter Kenneth on the day he agreed to work with Uhuru.

Ndii went on to claim that the negotiations that happened before the handshake between the President and Raila had no mention of a referendum.

“The whole idea was to establish structures and instruments that would usher in a transition government, a government of national unity. There was nowhere the MoU envisaged a referendum for a constitutional change,” he said.

The economist said had the two leaders stuck to what was contained in the MoU, the issue of inclusivity would have been addressed and the kind of antagonism being witnessed today would not be there.

“All this noise and tension we are currently witnessing is as a result of the two leaders having abandoned the original MoU. Had they followed its letter and spirit, everything would have been sorted out at the onset,” said Ndii, adding that Uhuru and Raila were then expected to lead a national dialogue by creating structures to lead the process.

A structured engagement was to ensure Jubilee and Nasa sides negotiated as parties rather than as individual players, Ndii said.

“This would have seen everybody, including the Deputy President William Ruto sit on the negotiating table. The idea was to reconcile the country. It was not supposed to be a boardroom deal as it has apparently been reduced to,’’ he added.

Waged wars

Ndii claimed that the nine-point agenda put together after the handshake upon which the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) has been modelled, and is currently going around the country to seek views from the public, were lifted from that MoU.

However, according to the economist, Raila and the President abandoned their parties and cut a deal as individuals, a deal whose details nobody else knows except the two.

“We don’t know what they are doing. This is not what I signed up for when I joined the Nasa brigade to push for Opposition unity. It had been agreed that the process leading up to the national dialogue would be a non-state process unlike the BBI, which is gazetted,” he said.

He accused Uhuru and Raila of advancing politics of self-preservation rather than that of a transitional government.

Ndii further expressed disappointment that Raila is now championing the government agenda and pushing for constitutional changes, which he claimed, is part of 2022 succession politics.

The whole plot, he said was to have Raila and Uhuru continue playing active politics beyond 2022, and cautioned that the two may succeed politically but fail to unite the country if the reforms advocated for are personalised.

He said it was disappointing that the Handshake had led to new political war fronts, including creating factions within the government with the deputy President being the target.

“Building Bridges Initiative is now turning into burning bridges initiative. Wars are being waged, opening up new political differences. They are targeting Ruto and splitting the country further. They have left many of us who were pro-reforms deeply confused,’’ he added.

Ndii further claimed that the Jubilee government has failed to craft a functional multiparty democracy and was clawing back gains so far achieved by stifling devolution and swallowing Opposition as happened in 1964.

Former Mandera senator Billow Kerrow, speaking from the same platform asked the government to fully implement the Constitution instead of advocating for a review.

“The constitution is perfect and we simply need to make it work. Let us not engage in legal excuses. This country is over-regulated,” he said.

He said the law was clear on the issue of inclusivity and addressing challenges facing marginalised groups such as women and youth. All these, according to Kerrow, don’t call for a constitutional review.

