Oparanya’s Mumias team start work today

A taskforce formed by Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to develop a strategy to revive debt-ridden Mumias Sugar Company will today start receiving public views today.

Despite opposition by a section of local leaders, the firm’s board and the Capital Market Authority (CMA), held its first meeting on Thursday to draw a workplan.

The team, which has 14 days to deliver a report to the governor, said it would hold meetings in sub-counties that fall under the Mumias sugar zone.

Chairman Kassim Were, who is also Kakamega Trade CEC, avoided questions from journalists who wanted to know the relevance of the taskforce, which critics say will duplicate the role of the Kenya National Alliance of Sugarcane Farmers, co-chaired by Oparanya and whose recommendations are yet to be made public.

Were also remained mum on the Sh200 million audit queries on the Mumias Sugar revolving fund dating back to 2014/15 financial year.”

He instead told a media briefing that the taskforce has scheduled a date with the Mumias board and CMA to discuss pressing issues.

He dismissed a purported letter from the CMA to Oparanya over threats to take over Mumias.

“The taskforce has not received any communication from the CMA and when we do, we shall act accordingly,” said Were.

Last week, the stock regulator said as a public listed company, no change-over can take place without its authorisation.

This comes just a day after Senator Cleophas Malala termed the ten-member taskforce, whose estimated budget is Sh10 million, a conduit to syphon resources from the county public coffers.