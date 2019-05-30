Lobby accuses MP of misusing CDF cash.

A non-governmental organisation wants Jomvu MP Badi Twalib to take responsibility for alleged misuse of National Government-Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF).

In a report released yesterday, Haki Yetu indicted Twalib on grounds that he is the fund’s patron. The lobby also faulted the NG-CDF committee for allegedly spending Sh26 million on ghost projects.

In the report, the NGO documented several projects, including eight boreholes, that were allegedly never implemented despite money having been paid.

The NGO claimed only three boreholes out of the budgeted 11 were completed. It added that Bangladesh Social Hall, which was allocated Sh10 million in the 2016/17 financial year, was never completed.

The lobby further claimed Sh8 million went to waste after a footbridge that was to connect Bangladesh slum and Mikindani collapsed three weeks after being commissioned.

The report said 10 street lights were mounted in Kibarani at Sh1 million but none is functional. Haki Yetu programmes officer John Obonyo asked the Auditor General to conduct a fresh audit on Jomvu NG-CDF. However, area CDF accountant Josephat Maeri dismissed the report, saying it was politically instigated.