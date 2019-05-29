Inside Waititu’s long hours with EACC detectives

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his daughter, Nduta, were yesterday questioned for more than 10 hours by detectives in connection with Sh588 million paid to firms suspected to be linked to close allies and family members.

The investigators have zeroed in on payments made by the Kiambu county government through 55 bank accounts and re-routed to third party beneficiaries in what is suspected to be massive money laundering schemes.

According to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) investigators, huge sums of money were withdrawn in cash, through cheque payments and electronic wire transfer.

Fifteen people including the governor, members of his family, county employees and people believed to be his proxies operating contractual and supply firms are under the radar of anti-graft sleuths.

Bank records

EACC chief executive Twalib Mbarak has authorised the agency’s head of investigations Abdi Mohamud to write to all the banks in which the companies and individuals under probe operate to provide records and statements as part of the investigation process.

Waititu and his daughter were, however, not detained.

“They are being grilled as a matter of procedure. No one will be detained. There is already a court anticipatory bail for the governor in force. We don’t intend to contravene that,” EACC Corporate Affairs manager Yassin Amaro said.

Last Thursday, Waititu was dramatically arrested at his Runda residence in Nairobi, along with his daughter.

Detectives also searched and seized documents at his Runda and Thome homes, offices in Thika and Kiambu and homes and offices of the 14 people who are also under probe.

In the two separate interrogation rooms, the governor and daughter were hard pressed to provide bank statements and information about the source of money.

They were also questioned on the property ownership which documentation showed they either own directly or through proxies.

At the same time, investigators have narrowed down to at least 45 banks accounts linked to controversial payments from irregularly awarded tenders.

“The money was either directly paid or re-routed from one account to another. We asked him to come and shed light on some grey areas,” a senior investigator said.

According to preliminary findings, the payments were made to firms associated to governor’s close family members, senior county employees and proxies fronted as owners of the private contracted firms.

The tenders are also said to have been irregularly awarded through single sourcing.

Part of the expenditure in question is over Sh356 million budget to finance the “Kaa Sober” rehabilitation programme spent between July and December last year.

Protests

Also in question is Sh170 million road construction contract for the abandoned 4.7 kilometres stretch of Kimbo-Matangini Junction Road.

The road construction contract was awarded to M/S Mutech Motors and Civil Engineering Contractors Ltd domiciled in Murang’a.

Plans to issue the contractor with certificate of completion and inspection were halted after residents staged protest at the site.

Unlike last week when he was commandeered to Integrity Centre, Waititu walked freely to the investigation room shortly after 9am yesterday morning.

A Kiambu court granted him Sh500,000 anticipatory bail barring his arrest until after tomorrow when an inter partes hearing is scheduled to take place.