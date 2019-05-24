Judge urges Murgor kin to embrace arbitration

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

The High Court in Eldoret has advised the family of the late former Nyanza Provincial Commissioner Charles Murgor, who are in a tussle over the sharing of his multimillion-shilling estate, to embrace dialogue.

Justice Olga Sewe, who is presiding over the family’s succession dispute, told the deceased’s children, including former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor, to give mediation a chance. She told the family there were more advantages in embracing mediation than pursuing the normal court process.

Restore unity

“Give mediation a try as it will not only restore unity in the family but also produce results that will be mutually agreeable by all parties involved in the dispute,” she said. Murgor, who died 24 years ago, had vast estates in Uasin Gishu and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

He left behind four widows—Selima Murgor (five children), Hannah (two), Christine (six ) and Dinah (four). Philip is the first born son of Christine, who is deceased.

The properties under contestation include 250 acres of land in Turbo constituency and 1,400-acre Kalyet Farm in Moiben constituency, Uasin Gishu. Others are Chebenyinyi Farm (212 acres) and several prime plots in Iten town, Elgeyo Marakwet county.

The family of the former DPP moved to court seeking orders to be included in the sharing of Kaptabei and Chebenyinyi properties, arguing that it was unfair for the administrators of the estates to sideline them.

Surrender farm

Through Edward Murgor, the late Christine’s children want a share of their father’s estates and termed the move to sideline them as unjustified and malicious.

Edward has also contested inclusion of Kalyet Farm in the list of their late father’s estate, saying the property was solely bought by their mother through a loan she secured from Agricultural Finance Corporation.

“Kalyet Farm has never been part of our late father’s estate and we will not allow the land to be among the property to be shared among all family members,” argued Edward, through his lawyer and elder brother Philip.

However, their step siblings have insisted that the farm should be included in the list of estates their father left behind.

George Murgor said it was wrong for Edward’s family to demand for shares of Kaptabei and Chebenyinyi farms. He claimed they had resolved to surrender Kalyet farm to the former DPP’s family but they still went to court to demand for additional shares in the two other properties. The case will be heard next on June 18 and 19.