Nyong’o found guilty of contempt in feud

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

A Kisumu court yesterday found Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and his sister Risper Nyagoy guilty of contempt. The duo disregarded an earlier ruling, which directed that they include their nephews on the list of beneficiries of the estate left behind by their late father Hesbone Shimei.

Last October, Justice Thripsisa Cherere revoked the administrative letters that placed Nyong’o and Nyagoy as the controllers of the estate and appointed one of the nephews, Kenneth Okuthe, as a co-administrator of the more than Sh200 million estate.

The disputed property includes 100 acres of land in Miwani and flats on Jogoo Road in Nairobi. It also includes parcels of land in Manyatta, Tamu, Milimani estates and East Rata in Kisumu. Yesterday, Justice Cherere ruled that the county chief and his sister would be sentenced on Tuesday next week.