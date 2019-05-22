NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Sleuths pursuing Juma FB con men

People Daily May 22, 2019
Foreign Affairs Cabinet secretary Monica Juma. Photo/TABITHA MBATIA

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is probing individuals who use a fake identity of Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Monica Juma to con gullible Kenyans.

Yesterday, Cyber Crime detectives were undertaking forensic analyses to establish the nature of electronic gadgets used to contact victims of the scam and the location of the impersonators.

Juma officially complained to DCI boss George Kinoti of criminals impersonating her and using her name and photo to solicit money from her social circles.

“Our attention has been drawn to social media accounts that are impersonating the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Foreign Affairs Monica Juma. These accounts are being used to solicit money from unsuspicious individuals. Kindly note that the CS has one Twitter account (@Diplomacy_Kenya) only and has no Facebook account,” Juma’s office wrote.

Kinoti urged persons who have been contacted by the criminals to volunteer information to his office. “Detectives from the Cyber Crime Unit have commenced investigations to ensure the perpetrators are dealt with according to the law,” he said. Cases of cyber bullying and criminals impersonating public servants have been on the rise.

