CBC controversy splits teachers down the middle

Reuben Mwambingu and Noah Cheploen @PeopleDailyKe

The controversy surrounding Competence-Based Curriculum (CBC) implementation pitting Education Cabinet secretary George Magoha against Knut boss Wilson Sossion has left teachers in a dilemma.

While most support the government’s push for implementation, many decry a lack of preparedness and inadequate facilities and staff. The teachers called on the government to provide clear direction to unlock the current standoff with Kenya National Union of Teachers (Knut).

“The new curriculum will address unemployment in the long run… He (Wilson Sossion) should stop playing politics with the lives of our children,” said a teacher in Nakuru, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation.

In Mombasa, teachers said the curriculum is a brilliant idea to churn out self-reliant Kenyans but warned it could be headed for failure if the right structures are overlooked, including adequate training of teachers.

“The CBC needs an average of 25 children per class but when you come to Shimo la Tewa Primary School, you will find a class with over 70 children…this will tell you why CBC may not succeed because it is practically impossible for one teacher to provide individual attention to more than 70 children,” said Shimo la Tewa Primary School head David Mulei.

Khadija Primary School head teacher Johnson Kibuga said failure to fully involve teachers, who are the key education stakeholders in the programme, was the first of the curriculum’s wrong footing. “The fact that we were kept in the dark throughout the development and the rollout was just a bad idea,” he said.