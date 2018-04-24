Kenyatta asks governors to join him in the big four agenda

President Uhuru Kenyatta has once again fired a warning to leaders looting public funds to do so at their own peril.

In a televised address to the fifth annual devolution conference in Kakamega delivered from State House Nairobi, the president asked county governors to join him in delivering his big four agenda and deal ruthlessly with graft saying Kenyans want results not waste.

Equally warned were civil servants as the president announced the roll out of his universal healthcare plan and a 50bksh injection by the national govt to the counties for infrastructure improvement.