NEMA closes 15 goat slaughterhouses in Kiamaiko

K24 Tv 1 min ago
The National Environment Management Authority -NEMA has insisted that its order to close 15 slaughterhouses at the famous Kiamaiko abattoirs will remain in force until they comply with its directive on waste disposal.

The authority on Monday ordered the closure of the abbatoir for allegedly disposing its waste into the Nairobi river.

Traders at the facility however discounted claims of poor hygienic conditions saying the closure will affect their business.

