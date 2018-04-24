Thousands displaced, property destroyed by heavy rains countrywide

Thousands of Kenyans are counting their losses and several others displaced following heavy rains pounding various parts of the country.

Transport along the Mai -Mahiu – Narok ,Kitui- Mutomo and Mombasa highways was paralyzed for several hours after flood waters rendered sections of the roads impassable with the Kenya National Highways Authority urging motorists to exercise extra caution.

The heavy rains forced President Kenyatta to cancel his trip to Kakamega for the devolution conference citing bad weather forcing him to address the conference from state house Nairobi.