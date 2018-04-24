Governors, Senators clash over the wards development fund bill

The supremacy wars between governors and senators played out again during the official opening of the Annual Devolution Conference in Kakamega county with senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen accusing the county chiefs of high-handedness.

Amid cheers from members of the county assembly, Murkomen and his Kakamega counterpart Cleophas Malala accused governors of stifling the voice of ward representatives and vowed to support a proposed bill by Murang’a Senator Irung’u Kang’ata seeking to establish a ward development fund to facilitate development in the wards.

Governors have dismissed the claims accusing senators of malice.