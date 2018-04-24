Tame fruitless, wasteful expenditure in government

Robert Maina

The government managed to collect revenue amounting to Sh712.2 billion in the first half of 2017/18 financial year growing by Sh62.5 billion from last year which represents a 9.6 percentage growth.

That was, however, still below the target of Sh777.7 billion for the first half of this financial year. In the second half of 2017/18, the target is to raise Sh798.84 billion, as part of the drive to generate resources to fund the Big Four Agenda. Growth in revenue collection is commendable and a demonstration of the Kenya Revenue Authority’s transformation into a reliable revenue collection agency.

The collection, however, still falls short of the ambitious government budget which requires massive financing largely from taxes. Just recently, the National Treasury sought to slash allocation to County governments. This is against a backdrop of revenue shortfall that has plagued the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) in the wake of a prolonged electioneering period which resulted in a general slowdown in business activity which had a direct negative effect on revenue collection.

The Public Finance Management Act 2012 is a noble piece of legislation which was touted to be a game changer in the management of public finances. Its core objective was to ensure that public finances are managed at both the national and the county levels of government in accordance with the principles set out in the Constitution.

Grim picture The Auditor General has, however, been reporting ubiquitous cases of unaccounted expenditure and massive payments for breach of contracts on the part of government bodies. It paints a grim picture of the state of affairs of ministries, departments and agencies with reports over the years echoing this and, in particular, the fact that public entities are plagued by fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

The government can borrow a leaf from the South African government which requires accounting officers for departments, trading entities, and other constitutional institutions to, among other responsibilities, take effective and appropriate steps to prevent fruitless and wasteful expenditure.

On the discovery of such expenditure, they are required to immediately report in writing to the relevant body. The Auditor General, on the other hand, is required in his annual report and audited financial statements to include particulars of unproductive or wasteful expenditure that occurred during the financial year. Fruitless and wasteful expenditure is defined to mean expenditure which was made in vain and would have been avoided had reasonable care been exercised.

The government is making further steps to restore public confidence in public entities by proposing to disallow income tax deductions available to public entities, in instances where losses and expenditure are classified as fruitless and wasteful. All unaccounted expenditure and payments for breach of contracts should be considered to have been fruitless and wasteful.

It should also be disallowed when arriving at the tax liability of the public institutions that are subject to income tax. Tax law This is in the spirit of the tax law which only allows the deduction of expenditure which is wholly and exclusively incurred in the generation of income.

Curbing fruitless and wasteful expenditure will go a long way in not only ensuring that taxes are utilised as planned but also ensuring that public entities pay taxes on fruitless and wasteful expenditure. This would be a great start in restoring confidence among wananchi in the public sector. — The writer is a tax manager at EY