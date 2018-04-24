NATIONALNEWS

Maasai men seek divine vision

People Daily 1 min ago
1,794 Less than a minute

Christine Musa @PeopleDailyKe Hundreds of Maasai men on Sunday gathered for a special prayer meeting at Enkasiti area, Kitengela, Kajiado county to seek divine vision as heads of the family.

Kajiado East Pastors Welfare Association (Kepwa) secretary general Kelvin Tapayia said they organised the meeting after realising that Maasai men were abdicating family responsibilities and turning their backs on the church.

“We are closely working with elders to ensure our men uphold moral values and stop oppressing women,’’ he said. Kepwa chairman Stephen Tipatet said the church can play a major role in teaching the society on acceptable moral standards.

Women in attendance said the initiative will restore the dignity and stability of the family unit. The gathering came in the backdrop of accusations that men in the county were becoming irresponsible and oppressing women. In the Maasai community, most men shun religious teachings and cling to traditional beliefs and practices.

Related Articles

1 min ago
1,793

Vote recount will prove rigging, Karua tells court

1 min ago
1,793

Nyanza agrovet rises to claim national honours

1 min ago
1,793

Tame fruitless, wasteful expenditure in government

2 hours ago
1,796

Fruits of devolution: Kshs.25m milk plant boosts milk production in Makueni

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker