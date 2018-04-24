Maasai men seek divine vision

Christine Musa @PeopleDailyKe Hundreds of Maasai men on Sunday gathered for a special prayer meeting at Enkasiti area, Kitengela, Kajiado county to seek divine vision as heads of the family.

Kajiado East Pastors Welfare Association (Kepwa) secretary general Kelvin Tapayia said they organised the meeting after realising that Maasai men were abdicating family responsibilities and turning their backs on the church.

“We are closely working with elders to ensure our men uphold moral values and stop oppressing women,’’ he said. Kepwa chairman Stephen Tipatet said the church can play a major role in teaching the society on acceptable moral standards.

Women in attendance said the initiative will restore the dignity and stability of the family unit. The gathering came in the backdrop of accusations that men in the county were becoming irresponsible and oppressing women. In the Maasai community, most men shun religious teachings and cling to traditional beliefs and practices.