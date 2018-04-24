Vote recount will prove rigging, Karua tells court

Githinji Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

Narc-Kenya leader Martha Karua has asked the High Court to order a recount and tallying of all ballot papers cast for position of Kirinyaga governor in last year’s General Election.

Giving her evidence-in-chief in her petition case against the election of Anne Waiguru in the August 8, 2017 poll, Karua yesterday said the court should order the opening and counting of ballot boxes of all 661 polling stations after the IEBC declined to honour a court order directing it to produce all KIMS-Kits and Secure Digital Memory (SD) cards for scrutiny. She said IEBC only provided a few SD cards and refused to provide KIM-Kits.

She insisted that the election was marred by massive irregularities and illegalities and there was widespread plot to keep her agents out of polling stations during the opening of the station and for the better part of the voting.

Karua, who was led in her evidence-in-chief by her lawyer CN Kihara, said counting of votes afresh would give the court a clear picture of alleged irregularities committed in the election. She accused IEBC officials for colluding with Waiguru to rig her out by inflating the Governor’s votes during tallying.

“Your Honour, the third respondent’s affidavit is similar to that of the first and second respondeds’. In fact you can think she was IEBC official and she was the one running the election,” Karua told the court.

ideo evidence She said she had evidence, both in still pictures and video, to prove that there was mass bribing and intimidation of voters and collusion. Karua claimed ballot boxes from Mwea constituency were opened at the tallying centre and tampered with by presiding officers.

The petitioner said that after she realised the election had been interfered with, she demanded a re-tallying of the votes but the County Retuning Officer rejected her request.