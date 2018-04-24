MPs to debate bill seeking to slash Judiciary powers

Parliament has mooted a move to take over the power of the Judiciary to issue orders and injunctions against government projects.

If an amendment bill brought by Kangema MP Muturi Kigano sails through, judges will no longer have powers to issue orders and injunctions especially on matters of national importance without Parliament’s approval.

The amendment seeks to have such orders subjected to Parliament’s approval unlike in the current situation where a judge has power to make orders without seeking direction from anyone.

An example of such orders that have stopped the government in its tracks have been issued by different judges against the construction of the Standard Gauge Railway.

A case in point is where construction of the Sh327 billion Mombasa-Nairobi line on a disputed parcel of land in Mombasa was temporarily suspended one year ago pending compensation to two firms.

If successful, the Statutory Instruments (Amendment) Bill by Kigano, rules and regulations which give judges powers to issue orders will taken over by Parliament.

“As it is, all statutory instruments with the exception of regulations made by the courts of competent jurisdiction are subjected to scrutiny by Parliament,” reads the Bill.

Consequently, the said exemption offends the mandatory provisions of the Constitution which provide that no person or body other than Parliament has the power to make provisions having force of law in Kenya except under authority conferred by the Constitution or by legislation.

According to Kigano, there is need to address supremacy wars between the two organs of government. Some of the orders and injunctions issued, he said, are of national interest and could affect many and hence the need to be addressed.

“A judge can, without batting an eyelid, issue orders stopping recruitment exercise of cadets of maybe the military or the police. This could be detrimental to the county’s security.

Such powers should go to Parliament for approval as it is a matter of national interest,” Kigano explained. Kigano’s Bill states that the changes are meant to be commensurate with those of other jurisdictions in the Commonwealth.

Reads the Bill in part: “A close look at comparative Commonwealth jurisdictions reveals that this is the practice obtaining in the United Kingdom and India where rules made by the respective Rules Committees are laid before Parliament for approval”.

Among other orders which raised issues between the Judiciary and the State was one by Justice George Odunga quashing the decision by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to award a tender for the supply of ballot papers for last year’s elections.

Controversial orders have also been issued by judges which stall critical areas of the economy. For instance, last year High Court judge Erick Ogola signed for conservatory orders temporarily stopping the construction of a new ferry until a case challenging its procurement was determined. Chief Justice David Maraga has in many occasions fought off claims that the Judiciary was interfering with the Legislature.