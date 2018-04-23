English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Fruits of devolution: Kshs.25m milk plant boosts milk production in Makueni

K24 Tv 1 min ago
1,794 Less than a minute

Makueni county is setting the pace as one of model counties when it comes to appreciating the fruits of devolution.

The semi-arid county has prudently used the resources allocated by the national treasury on projects that have a direct impact on the lives of the common man including a fruit processing firm, a milk plant as well as a unique health care system that enables residents to access medical services at a subsidized cost.

Also read:   7 students dead at Moi Girls in dormitory inferno

Frankline Macharia looks at the magic transformation of Makueni county 5 years after the advent of devolution .

Related Articles

10 mins ago
1,794

KeNHA demolishes illegal structures build on road reserves in Nairobi

15 mins ago
1,798

5 bodies out of the seven people who drowned in Kinangop identified

18 mins ago
1,796

Kakamega hosts 5th Annual Devolution Conference

24 mins ago
1,796

Residents of Murang’a oppose plans to burn the remains of Kenneth Matiba

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker