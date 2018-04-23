Fruits of devolution: Kshs.25m milk plant boosts milk production in Makueni

Makueni county is setting the pace as one of model counties when it comes to appreciating the fruits of devolution.

The semi-arid county has prudently used the resources allocated by the national treasury on projects that have a direct impact on the lives of the common man including a fruit processing firm, a milk plant as well as a unique health care system that enables residents to access medical services at a subsidized cost.

Frankline Macharia looks at the magic transformation of Makueni county 5 years after the advent of devolution .