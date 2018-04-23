English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
KeNHA demolishes illegal structures build on road reserves in Nairobi
Hundreds of traders in Nairobi were Monday counting their losses after the Kenya National Highways Authority – KeNHA demolished illegal structures build on road reserves.
The roads management authority says the exercise was carried out to give room for the expansion of various roads in line with the Nairobi regeneration program this even as the affected traders claimed they had not been given adequate notice to vacate.