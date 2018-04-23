English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

5 bodies out of the seven people who drowned in Kinangop identified

K24 Tv
1,795 Less than a minute
Enziu River in Mwingi Central

Bodies of five of the seven people who drowned after a probox vehicle they were travelling in was swept away by flash floods in Kinangop have been identified.

The bodies of two middle aged women who were in the ill-fated vehicle are however yet to be identified even as heavy rains continued to cause havoc across the country leaving thousands of people displaced.

Transport between Marigat and Lake Bogoria in Baringo county has been paralyzed after a major bridge was swept away by floods on Sunday night.

