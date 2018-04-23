English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kakamega hosts 5th Annual Devolution Conference

K24 Tv 1 min ago
1,794 Less than a minute

Western Kenya’s traditional and political capital, Kakamega county is on the spotlight ahead of Tuesday’s official opening of the 5th Annual Devolution Conference by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

More than five delegates among them 47 county governors, senators, cabinet secretaries and other high profile guests will be pitching tent in the rural county to take stock of devolution successes and challenges five years on.

Also read:   DP Ruto slams the opposition for shielding graft in CORD affiliated counties

Security has been beefed up in Kakamega and neighbouring counties ahead of the president’s arrival that will also see opposition leader Raila Odinga give a key note speech on good governance while Deputy President William Ruto adresses the forum on Thursday.

Related Articles

7 mins ago
1,794

Residents of Murang’a oppose plans to burn the remains of Kenneth Matiba

2 hours ago
1,795

Miaka 5 ya ugatuzi : Kongamano kufunguliwa kesho Kakamega na Rais Kenyatta

2 hours ago
1,795

Wenyeji Murang’a wawageuza tumbiri kuwa kitoweo kulipiza kisasi

2 hours ago
1,796

Wakaazi wa Makueni wajivunia mengi katika kilimo na sekta ya afya

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker