Kakamega hosts 5th Annual Devolution Conference

Western Kenya’s traditional and political capital, Kakamega county is on the spotlight ahead of Tuesday’s official opening of the 5th Annual Devolution Conference by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

More than five delegates among them 47 county governors, senators, cabinet secretaries and other high profile guests will be pitching tent in the rural county to take stock of devolution successes and challenges five years on.

Security has been beefed up in Kakamega and neighbouring counties ahead of the president’s arrival that will also see opposition leader Raila Odinga give a key note speech on good governance while Deputy President William Ruto adresses the forum on Thursday.