Residents of Murang’a oppose plans to burn the remains of Kenneth Matiba

A stand-off is looming between the family of veteran politician Kenneth Matiba and residents of Murang’a county following a decision to honour his wish to be cremated.

The decision which is said to have been communicated by Matiba’s widow during a prayer service with close family members has sparked off debate over the increasing popularity of the alternative rite of burial among the non-hindus.

Matiba joins the list of other prominent Kenyans who opted for cremation ,including Nobel Laureate Prof.Wangari Maathai and former Anglican Archbishop Manasses Kuria.

Religious commentators and sociologists say the trend is an indication that Africa is going through tremendous and rapid change due to secularisation of society.

 

