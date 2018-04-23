English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

The 5th annual Devolution Conference kicks-off in Kakamega

The fifth annual devolution conference has kicked off in Kakamega county today to assess the successes and challenges of devolution 5 years after the country adopted the devolved system of governance. President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to open the week long conference whose agenda is centered on the govt’s  big four agenda. More than 5000 participants are expected to attend the conference that will also be graced by opposition leader Raila Odinga who is scheduled to give a key note speech on good governance.

