Elderly to get stipend in June

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet secretary Ukur Yatani has said senior citizens aged above 70 will receive Cash Transfer Programme stipends by end of June.

Speaking in Gatundu Stadium, Kiambu county during the national validation and enrolment of Inua Jamii beneficiaries, the CS said the government has enhanced the criteria to include more vulnerable citizens in the initiative.

“The exercise was undertaken between July and August, 2017 and 523,129 senior citizens registered. Out of this 229,346 are male and 330,701 are female,” he said Yatani said the money will provide vulnerable segments of the population with regular and reliable money to lead a self-reliant life.

He said four banks (Cooperative Bank, Equity Bank, Postbank and Kenya Commercial Bank) were competitively procured to deliver the Cash Transfers.

“The banks provide an option of mobile money transfer platform. The ministry will disburse funds to them for payment to beneficiaries once they complete the enrolment exercise,” he said.