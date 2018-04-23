NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Joho vows to vie for Presidency in 2022

Harrison Kivisu 3 hours ago
Mombasa governor Hassan Joho. Photo/File

Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho, who jetted into the country after being away for two months, has vowed to vie for presidency in 2022 “with or without handshakes”.

Joho, who had initially endorsed the unity between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement(ODM) party leader Raila Odinga, said it will not deter him from pursuing his presidential ambitions.

“Let it be known, handshake or no handshake, I will still vie for the presidency in 2022,” said Joho (pictured). Already, some opposition leaders led by Malindi Member of Parliament Aisha Jumwa have endorsed Deputy President William Ruto as the best bet for the top seat but Joho insists he is in the race to succeed President Uhuru.

The announcement could likely rattle some political circles and especially within National Super Alliance(Nasa) whose unity was jolted by Uhuru-Raila handshake.

