English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

6 machete-wielding gangsters have surrendered themselves to police in Mombasa

K24 Tv 1 min ago
1,793 Less than a minute

Five suspects believed to belong to a criminal gang that has reigned terror in the streets of Mombasa have surrendered to the police, only a day after a video clip  showing them brandishing machetes went viral on social media.
The three have been booked on two charges preparing  to commit a felony and causing malicious damage to property.
Police are still in pursuit of other members of the gang who have resulted to violently  attacking residents in retaliation of the  lynching of their ring leader  Mwalimu Subiri by a mob.

Also read:   Katibu Mkuu wa KNUT aapa kutoondoka alivyotakiwa jana

Related Articles

10 mins ago
1,794

 Kenyatta,Raila keep allies guessing on much awaited announcement on reform team

18 mins ago
1,796

Vivian Cheruiyot wins the Women’s elite race at the London marathon for the first time

28 mins ago
1,798

DP Ruto dismisses calls for a referendum terming it selfish and ill advised

6 hours ago
1,795

Raila defends handshake as an act of good faith

Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker