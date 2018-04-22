6 machete-wielding gangsters have surrendered themselves to police in Mombasa

Five suspects believed to belong to a criminal gang that has reigned terror in the streets of Mombasa have surrendered to the police, only a day after a video clip showing them brandishing machetes went viral on social media.

The three have been booked on two charges preparing to commit a felony and causing malicious damage to property.

Police are still in pursuit of other members of the gang who have resulted to violently attacking residents in retaliation of the lynching of their ring leader Mwalimu Subiri by a mob.