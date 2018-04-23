Kipchoim: A true servant leader

Anthony Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The late Baringo South MP Grace Kipchoim was a woman of many firsts. Kipchoim, who joined politics in 2013, made history by being elected into office without voting for herself.

She was also the first politician to win an elective post without campaigning, beating a host of opponents, who spent most of their time selling their policies to the electorate.

The MP, who died on Friday after a long battle with cancer, was a victim of bloggers insensitivity when they claimed that she has passed on a number of times but she fought back until last week. Kipchoim (pictured), who was elected on a Jubilee Party ticket in the 2017 poll, served for only one year after the 2013 General Election before she was taken ill.

She was diagnosed with Stage Four colon cancer and she underwent at least five operations in and outside Kenya which took much of her time.

However, her well-organised Constituency Development Fund (CDF) committee executed her policies well winning the electorate trust who voted her back in absentia last year.

The constituency was ranked position 15 out of 290 constituencies in the 2016/17 financial year by the National Government Constituencies Development Board (NGCDF).

She clinched the party’s ticket after garnering 8,149 votes against her closest opponent, Mark Kebenei, who got 4,253. Kipchoim was at the forefront in preaching peaceful coexistence between the warring Pokot and Tugen communities.

Before her health deteriorated, she had made it a priority bringing home hundreds of her constituents displaced by cattle rustlers.

The late MP has been leading campaign against outdated cultural practices such as cattle rustling and Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) among pastoralist communities. Born on January 3, 1962, Kipchoim was a Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University graduate.