 Kenyatta,Raila keep allies guessing on much awaited announcement on reform team

K24 Tv 1 min ago
President Uhuru Kenyatta na Raila Odinga thutha wao kuunanira jung'wa giikaro-ini kia Harambee House mweri muthiru.FILE PHOTO/KAMEME DIGITAL

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga  have kept their allies guessing  on the exact date the two leaders are expected to name their respective reform teams  to spearhead dialogue on key reforms.
borne out of the famous  unity handshake last month, the two leaders have also kept their allies and the nation at large  on the composition of the new team to represent either side.
The two leaders allies however intimate next week  could be timely for the much awaited  outcome of the handshake.

