 Kenyatta,Raila keep allies guessing on much awaited announcement on reform team

President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga have kept their allies guessing on the exact date the two leaders are expected to name their respective reform teams to spearhead dialogue on key reforms.

borne out of the famous unity handshake last month, the two leaders have also kept their allies and the nation at large on the composition of the new team to represent either side.

The two leaders allies however intimate next week could be timely for the much awaited outcome of the handshake.