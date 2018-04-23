Amina picked to chair Commonwealth platform to promote girls’ education

Correspondent @PeopleDailyKe

Education Cabinet secretary Amb Amina Mohamed (pictured) has been nominated co-chair of the Commonwealth Platform for Girls’ Education. The platform will be chaired by UK Secretary of State for Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs Rt Hon Boris Johnson.

During the meeting, Johnson lauded Kenya’s effort in addressing barriers to girls education. Accepting the nomination, Amina said Kenya had stepped up policies to ensure girls have access to education up to the highest level of their capability.

“In Kenya, we fully agree with the Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson that girls’ education is a moral imperative. We also recognise that the education of girls is smart economics, given its potential to transform entire economies,” said the CS.

Championed by the UK Foreign Secretary, the Platform for Girls’ Education brings together 12 leading advocates to build political towards the achievement of ‘the 12 years of Quality Education for all Girls Campaign.’

Amina called for enhanced collaboration between Commonwealth countries in addressing outstanding challenges to girls’ education.