Eliud Kipchoge and Vivian Cheruiyot are the winners of the 2018 edition of the London Marathon.

This was Cheruiyot’s first win on the London course while Kipchoge registered his 3rd win after shining in the 2014 and 2015 editions.

Since making his move to marathons in 2013, Kipchoge has won all but one of the 9 marathons he has taken part in.