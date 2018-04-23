At least 11 killed in separate Mombasa road accidents

Nine people died after the vehicle they were travelling in rammed into a stationary truck at Kwa Muambi on the Mombasa–Nairobi highway.

Police reports indicate that six died on the spot, two succumbed to their injuries on the way to Machakos Level Five Hospital and a third victim while undergoing treatment.

“We received 14 victims and eight of them were in serious condition but one succumbed. The rest are being treated but we are planning to refer one to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) for specialised care,” Machakos hospital nurse-in-charge Ann Loko said.

The family friends were travelling from Rombo Village in Oloitokitok from a bridal shower when the accident occurred. Mutua in a text message. Elsewhere, at least two Gor Mahia fans died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling in was involved in a crash at Mlolongo on Mombasa –Nairobi highway.

Several other people were injured in the Sunday afternoon accident. The fans were hanging on a hired matatu en route to Machakos Kenyatta Stadium for a football match. And in Makueni County, transport was paralysed for the better part of yesterday after flash floods swamped Kalimbini Bridge near Salama town.

Makueni County Commissioner Maalim Mohamed warned motorists to use alternative routes. Elsewhere in Makueni county, two people died in Kamunyolo, Wote after a dam was destroyed by floods following ongoing heavy rains.

Makueni Police Boss Bosito Omukolongolo said a woman and her teenage daughter died after their house was swept away by floods.